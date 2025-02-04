Watch CBS News
Former Texas, DeSoto football player Johntay Cook II arrested in Tarrant County

FORT WORTH – Former Texas Longhorns wide receiver Johntay Cook II is in the Tarrant County jail after being arrested Tuesday morning.

According to the Tarrant County Corrections Center website, Cook is charged with theft of property between $100-$750 and interference with public duties. More information about the arrest was not immediately available. A hearing in front of a Tarrant County magistrate judge is set for Tuesday afternoon.

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office referred CBS News Texas to the Fort Worth Police Department for information on the arrest. 

Cook was a standout wide receiver at DeSoto High School, graduating in the class of 2023. He spent two seasons with the Longhorns, but transferred to the University of Washington midway through the 2024 season, according to CBS Sports. After a short time at Washington, he decided to reenter the transfer portal.

Cook is the top prospect in 247Sports' Transfer Rankings who has yet to land with another team.

