Texas AG Ken Paxton investigates Soros-backed PAC over alleged support for quorum-breaking Democrats

AUSTIN — Attorney General Ken Paxton is investigating Texas Majority PAC (TMP), a group founded by former staffers of Beto O'Rourke and reportedly funded by billionaire George Soros, over allegations of illegal support for Democratic lawmakers who left Texas to block Republican-backed redistricting legislation.

In a news release Thursday, Paxton announced the investigation into TMP, one day after launching a separate probe into Powered by People, a PAC founded by O'Rourke himself.

Democrats fled to block redistricting

Texas Democratic lawmakers broke quorum by leaving the state to block a Republican redistricting bill aimed at adding five GOP congressional seats, preventing the House from reaching the required number of members to conduct business and stalling the legislation.

Paxton describes TMP as "far-left" network

Paxton claims both groups may have violated state laws due to unlawful financial coordination, potential bribery of Democratic legislators who fled Texas to break quorum, and illegal fundraising activities.

The attorney general described TMP as part of a "radical" and "far-left" network. Paxton issued a "Request to Examine," demanding documents and communications from TMP.

Paxton: Texans deserve transparency

"If Texas lawmakers are bowing to the Soros Slush Fund rather than the will of the voters, Texans deserve to know. Getting financial payouts under the table to abandon your legislative duties is bribery," Paxton said in a news release.

"Texas Majority PAC's actions seem to indicate that it may be using its Soros-funded resources to break the law and fund the illegal abandonment of public office. If that's the case, as determined by this investigation, there will be a heavy price to pay."

