Texas Democrats across the state host May Day protests against President Trump as Republicans celebrate his 100 days in office

Democrats across North Texas protested President Trump's first 100 days in office during his second term. Demonstrations took place in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton counties.

CBS News Texas asked Democrats in front of Denton City Hall Thursday about the policies that concern them most.

North Texas Democrats on President Trump's first 100 days

Kevin Lutzke said, "Just simply becoming more authoritarian and the slowly hacking away at the Constitution. It's not going to happen in one big executive order. It's going to happen brick by brick by brick to dismantle this democracy. We have to watch everything they do."

Jake Sprague has a variety of concerns. "There are so many, social security, Medicare, abducting people off the streets, the border, there's just multiple problems."

Randy Gardiner said, "I'm concerned about the tariffs and how small businesses are being sacrificed. Small businesses are closing, and he doesn't seem to have any compassion for that."

North Texas Republicans on President Trump's first 100 days

CBS News Texas also spoke with grassroots conservatives in North Texas who are celebrating President Trump's first 100 days during his second term.

Tina Aviles said, "I think the number one thing that's so important to me and so important to Americans across the country that we don't really hear spoken about by the media is the level of transparency that we have with this presidency compared to the former presidency. I love what we're seeing with the signs on the White House lawn (photos of violent criminals who will be deported), with numbers and facts being revealed by DOGE" (Department of Government Efficiency.)

Gina O'Briant said she's pleased about many things accomplished by the President. "I think the biggest thing would be the border, that it's about 99 percent secured. That's something that previous presidents said that couldn't be done or they ran on it. But then it didn't happen. For it to happen this fast is really something to take note of. I feel like gas prices have gone down, mortgage rates have gone down. The tariffs, I'm ok with that because I feel like it's a bargaining chip."

Sanjay Narayan said, "I agree the biggest success story in my mind is the border. It just shows really what one administration can do. We were told for years that the open southern border and northern border were porous because we needed to pass new legislation. We had to allow for more baseless amnesty claims, and we had to welcome in the entire world without vetting or any legal process of following the rule of law. All that was laid bare to be just a total lie."

The Real Clear Politics average of polls between April 4-30 showed President Trump with a 45.2 percent approval rating and 52.1 percent disapproved.