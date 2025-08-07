Texas legislative standoff stretches into fourth day as Democrats are told to return to the Capitol on Friday

The battle between Texas Democrats and the Texas House continues with one more day before lawmakers were told to meet and make quorum in Austin.

After not making a quorum for a second day on Tuesday, Texas Democrats and Chicago Sen. Dick Durbin spoke Wednesday with members of the media in response to comments from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump.

The Texas House reconvened Tuesday afternoon in Austin after Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an effort to block a redistricting vote. Democratic lawmakers were not in attendance, making it the second day in a row the House hasn't met a quorum. The House is going to meet again on Friday in an attempt to make a quorum.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton shared a stern warning aimed at the House Democrats if they don't return to the Capitol by Friday: "The people of Texas elected lawmakers, not jet-setting runaways looking for headlines. If you don't show up to work, you get fired."

Abbott on Monday ordered the civil arrest of Democratic lawmakers who fled the state. By Wednesday, Sen. John Cornyn said that FBI Director Kash Patel responded to his request to assist state and local law enforcement in "locating the runaway Texas House Democrats and investigate potential offenses."

Texas Democrats were in Boston on Wednesday with Democratic state legislators from around the country at a rally on Beacon Hill to mark the 60th anniversary of the Voting Rights Act.

The Democrats who stayed in Chicago were evacuated from their hotel after a bomb threat, according to police and lawmakers.

AG Paxton launches investigation into Beto O'Rourke's PAC

The Texas Attorney General announced Wednesday that he's launched an investigation into a political action committee founded by Beto O'Rourke, accusing the group of illegally financing out-of-state travel for Texas House Democrats who fled the state in an effort to block a redistricting vote.

Powered by People is a political group focusing on organizing volunteers in Texas to register voters, mobilize Democratic-leaning voters and support Democratic candidates, according to its website.

In a news release, Paxton alleged that "public reports" indicate Powered by People is among the leading organizations financially supporting the Texas Democrats who fled the state.

O'Rourke's organization confirmed Tuesday with CBS Texas' Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink that the PAC is raising funds for Democrats who left the state to deny the legislature a quorum.

"The guy impeached for bribery is going after the folks trying to stop the theft of five Congressional seats," O'Rourke's campaign said in a statement to CBS News Texas.