Texas legislative standoff enters third day as Democrats continue boycott over redistricting

After not making quorum for a second day on Tuesday, Texas Democrats and Chicago Sen. Dick Durbin spoke Wednesday with members of the media in response to comments from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and President Donald Trump.

The Texas House reconvened Tuesday afternoon in Austin after Democratic lawmakers fled the state in an effort to block a redistricting vote. Democratic lawmakers were not in attendance, making it the second day in a row the House hasn't met a quorum.

The House is going to meet again Friday afternoon in an attempt to make a quorum.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton shared a stern warning aimed at the House Democrats if they don't return to the Capitol by Friday: "The people of Texas elected lawmakers, not jet-setting runaways looking for headlines. If you don't show up to work, you get fired."

Trump weighs in on redistricting battle in Texas

President Trump said the FBI may have to get involved, as it "looks like" Texas Democratic lawmakers have left the state stranded.

"I think they've abandoned the state," the president said. "No one has seen anything like it, even though they've done it twice before. And in a certain way, it looks like they have abandoned the state. It looks very bad ... the governor of Texas is demanding they come back. A lot of people are demanding they come back. You can't just sit it out, you have to fight it out. That's what elections are all about."

Earlier on Tuesday, the president said during an interview with CNBC that Republicans are entitled to five more seats in Texas, the number of seats Republicans expect to pick up if the congressional lines are redrawn.