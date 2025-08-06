Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton investigating Beto O'Rourke's PAC over funding of Democrats' walkout

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced Wednesday that he's launched an investigation into a political action committee founded by Beto O'Rourke, accusing the group of illegally financing out-of-state travel for Texas House Democrats who fled the state in an effort to block a redistricting vote.

Powered by People is a political group focusing on organizing volunteers in Texas to register voters, mobilize Democratic-leaning voters and support Democratic candidates, according to its website.

In a news release, Paxton alleged that "public reports" indicate Powered by People is among the leading organizations financially supporting the Texas Democrats who fled the state.

O'Rourke's organization confirmed Tuesday with CBS Texas' Eye on Politics reporter Jack Fink that the PAC is raising funds for Democrats who left the state to deny the legislature a quorum.

"The guy impeached for bribery is going after the folks trying to stop the theft of five Congressional seats," O'Rourke's campaign said in a statement to CBS News Texas.

Paxton claimed this support may violate state bribery laws and also accused the group of potentially breaking other Texas laws, including those related to campaign finance, coercion of public officials and abuse of office.

Paxton has issued a "Request to Examine," which demands documents and communications from Powered by People.

The House failed to meet quorum two days in a row after the Democratic lawmakers left the state to block a bill to redraw the state's congressional districts to add five seats favoring Republicans.

Dustin Burrows, speaker of the Texas House, gave Democrats until Friday to return to Texas and present themselves at the state Capitol in Austin.

Paxton shared a stern warning aimed at the House Democrats if they don't return by Friday: "The people of Texas elected lawmakers, not jet-setting runaways looking for headlines. If you don't show up to work, you get fired."

Paxton also said he plans to seek a court ruling to declare the Texas House Democrats' seats vacant on the basis that their continued absence and "refusal to perform legislative duties" is an abandonment of office.