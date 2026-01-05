Texas Democrat drops from the primary race for governor, endorses Gina Hinojosa

The race for the Democratic nomination for Texas governor has one less candidate today.

Andrew White announced Monday afternoon that he is concluding his campaign. White announced he will endorse Gina Hinojosa in the Democratic primary.

In a letter to supporters that was released by the White campaign Monday afternoon, he wrote, "While our internal polling put us at 20% - a strong second place in a crowded nine-candidate field - with early voting just six weeks away, we did not raise the resources necessary to fully compete and win. Plus, continuing this race would not move our shared goals forward - and it could ultimately weaken the democratic nominee in November."

White's father, Mark, served as governor between 1983 and 1987. This is the second time White has campaigned for the state's highest office in eight years. He lost the democratic primary during a runoff in 2018 to former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez. She lost to Gov. Greg Abbott.

White exits the race for the Democratic nomination that's headlined by Texas House Rep. Gina Hinojosa and Chris Bell. Bell ran for governor in 2006 and lost in the general election to Gov. Rick Perry.

In response to the endorsement, Hinojosa said in a statement released by her campaign, "It takes incredible courage to enter the ring and run for statewide office in Texas, and it takes even more to step down when you know what's at stake. I am humbled and honored to have his endorsement."

The statewide primary election is Tuesday, March 3.