Texas death row inmate to be executed for 2011 murder of Arlington pastor

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

A man convicted for the murder of an Arlington pastor is set to be executed on Wednesday.

Steven Nelson, 37, was sentenced to death in 2012, a year after he was found guilty of fatally beating and suffocating NorthPointe Baptist Church pastor Clint Dobson.

On March 3, 2011, Dobson was found at the church bound and suffocated with a plastic bag, with blunt force trauma to his head, face, back, shoulder, arms and hands, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Another church employee, Judy Elliott, had massive head trauma but was alive.  

Dobson died at the scene and Elliott was in critical condition.

Police said they were called to the church after a friend of an employee arrived to find locked doors. After a brief standoff at an apartment complex less than a mile away from the church, Nelson was taken into police custody

Robbery was suspected to be the motive behind the attack, according to police. Several items were reported stolen from the church as well as Dobson and Elliott. 

During his testimony, Nelson admitted he and two friends planned to 'hit a lick' and rob anyone they found. 

Prosecutors asked for the death penalty. Jurors had the option of sentencing Nelson to life in prison without parole, but ultimately gave him the death sentence.

It will be the first execution in Texas in 2025. There are three other executions scheduled for this year in Texas.

