Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to investigate 3 school districts, including Dallas ISD, over student anti-ICE walkouts

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he has launched an investigation into three school districts, including Dallas ISD, over students protesting the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.

Over the last few weeks, students from several North Texas high schools have walked out during their lunch breaks and after school to demand changes within ICE, following the killing of two people in Minnesota and the arrest and deportations of civilians across the United States.

Paxton's office will investigate Dallas ISD, North East ISD in San Antonio and Manor ISD hear Austin, for these schools allegedly "facilitating and failing to keep students safe and accountable during various student protests against lawful immigration enforcement," his office said in a news release.

Earlier this month, some members of the Texas State School Board and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott warned they could cut education funding if the demonstrations continue, and called for such investigations.

The members and Abbott said the walkouts were a school safety issue and they believed school faculty may have influenced students to protest.

In a statement, Paxton echoed those concerns. "I will not allow Texas schools to become breeding grounds for the radical Left's open borders agenda," Paxton said.

The attorney general's office is asking for each of the school districts to hand over information about policies relating to students leaving campus, excused absences, security protocols and internal communication for protests, the news release said. They will also look to see if any public funds were used.

CBS News Texas has requested comment from Dallas ISD.