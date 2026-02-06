State school board members urge investigation into ICE school walkouts

Three members of the State Board of Education are expressing their concerns about recent student ICE walkouts and suggesting that school funding be tied to compliance with safety and security protocols.

In a letter sent Friday to Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath, board members Brandon Hall, Julie Pickren and Tom Maynard said students were allowed - and in some cases, they believe, encouraged - to leave campus during the demonstrations.

"Allowing students to leave campus during the school day with prior notice to parents or the opportunity for parents to opt in or opt out is a clear violation of parental rights and undermines the trust families place in their schools," the board members wrote. "Parents have a reasonable and legitimate expectation that when they drop their child off at school in the morning, their child will remain on campus and under the supervision of school personnel unless the parent has been notified and has given consent."

Gov. Abbott criticizes walkouts

On Wednesday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott spoke out against the ICE walkouts, saying that districts could be subject to cuts in state funding, along with legal liability if they allow the students to leave.

On Friday, the ACLU of Texas said the protests were a matter of free speech.

"Government officials cannot punish students simply because they dislike their message, said Texas ACLU legal director Adriana Piñon. "Students do not lose their free speech rights when they enter their schools, and while the Constitution may permit discipline in some cases, it certainly does not require it."

Board members urge investigation

The state school board members urged Commissioner Morath to launch an investigation into "potential compliance with school safety requirements, particularly where compliance is a condition of eligibility for school safety and security grant funding."

CBS News Texas reached out to the Texas Education Agency for comment, but had not heard back.