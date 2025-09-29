Texas A&M mourns Miss Reveille IX, beloved Rough Collie university mascot

Texas A&M is mourning the loss of its beloved former First Lady of Aggieland, Miss Reveille IX, who died on Saturday due to complications from pneumonia, the university announced on Monday.

Reveille IX served as the university's mascot from May 2015 until she retired in April 2021.

"As her predecessors have since 1931, Miss Reveille IX served as an unrelenting living symbol of the Aggie spirit, both on campus and into her retirement," the Commandant, Corps of Cadets said in a statement. "Her passing is an immense loss for Texas A&M, the Corps of Cadets, Company E-2, Stevenson Center staff and Aggies everywhere."

Texas A&M said information on Reveille IX's funeral will be shared once they are finalized.

HOUSTON, TX - DECEMBER 27: Aggie Mascot Reveille IX prepares to lead his team onto the field before the football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and Texas A&M Aggies at NRG Stadium on December 27, 2019 in Houston, TX. Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Reveille's legacy

The legacy of Reveille began when a group of cadets accidentally struck a small black and white dog near Navasota, Texas, in 1931.

Pets weren't allowed on campus, but they hid the injured pup in their dorm. Her cover was quickly blown when she began barking at the sound of the morning bugle call, "Reveille." The name stuck, and the dog went on to become Reveille I, officially named the mascot during the next football season when she led the band onto the field.

Reveille I served for 13 years until she died in 1944. She was honored with a military funeral at Kyle Field. The university said all of the deceased Reveilles, including Reveille I, are buried outside the north end of Kyle Field.

Between Reveille I and II, several unofficial mascots filled the role, but Reveille II marked the return of the official mascot line—followed by Reveille III, the first Rough Collie. Every Reveille since has continued that tradition, including the current mascot, Reveille X, who began her service in May 2021.