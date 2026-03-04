Julie Johnson, Colin Allred advance to runoff in Texas' 33rd Congressional District Democratic primary

Voters in Texas' 33rd Congressional District will decide the Democratic nominee in a runoff after Rep. Julie Johnson and former U.S. Rep. Colin Allred finished as the top two vote-getters in Tuesday's primary, preventing either candidate from clearing the majority needed to secure the nomination outright.

With no candidate surpassing 50% of the vote, Johnson and Allred now advance to a May runoff election that will determine who carries the Democratic banner into November in the heavily Democratic North Texas district.

The race has drawn attention across Dallas County, as voters weighed Allred's local ties and congressional experience against Johnson's legislative record in the Texas House and her time representing North Texas in Congress. Both candidates entered the contest with strong name recognition and fundraising networks, making them the clear front-runners in a crowded primary field.

Allred campaigned on his roots in North Texas and his record securing federal funding, presenting himself as an experienced problem-solver while also criticizing corporate influence in politics. Johnson emphasized her legislative record on issues such as health care, housing, immigration and government accountability, while also defending her financial transparency amid scrutiny during the campaign.

Two other Democratic candidates also competed in the primary, each offering a more progressive platform. Carlos Quintanilla centered his campaign on community activism and immigrant support, calling for systemic reforms and expanded services. Zeeshan Hafeez ran on a sweeping progressive agenda that included Medicare for All, higher wages, expanded affordable housing and the abolition of ICE.

Texas' 33rd District is considered a safely Democratic seat, meaning the winner of the runoff is expected to be strongly favored in the November general election.