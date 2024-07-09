Texans on Mission to feed thousands of Houston residents impacted by Hurricane Beryl

Texans on Misson to travel to coast, aid those impacted by Hurricane Beryl

Texans on Misson to travel to coast, aid those impacted by Hurricane Beryl

Texans on Misson to travel to coast, aid those impacted by Hurricane Beryl

DALLAS – Hurricane Beryl crossed over Texas on Monday, leaving a path of destruction with it.

By early Tuesday morning, Texans on Mission deployed volunteers and their trailers to the Houston area to help those in need.

The trailers are equipped with everything from washing machines to mobile kitchens to help the millions of homes that are without power after Hurricane Beryl.

John Hall, chief mission officer of Texans on Mission, said that residents can drop off their laundry to get washed, dried and folded within 24 hours.

"It's just one small thing that they don't have to think about," he said. "They have suffered through this situation."

Little things like laundry are things you don't think about, but they're just as important when trying to get through a natural disaster.

The mobile kitchen trailers are equipped to provide between 6,000 and 30,000 meals a day.

"[The food will] be hot, good and remind people that we care about you and God cares about you," Hall said.

Houston is now experiencing a heat wave in the wake of the storm and emergency management officials asked residents to avoid all unnecessary travel on Tuesday to allow crews to begin cleaning up debris and restoring power.

"They're going through enough right now, so we want to make a difference in their lives as quickly as possible, let's make life better, easier for them," Hall said. "Brighter days are ahead so let's get there as quickly as possible."

Many North Texas firefighters also headed to the coast to help those directly impacted by Hurricane Beryl's wrath.

The DeSoto Fire Department deployed one of its reserve fire engines with four firefighters. They are part of a strike team with crews from the Arlington, Midlothian, Grand Prairie, Fort Worth and College Station fire departments.