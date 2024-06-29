Tens of thousands expected at Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration

Independence Day celebration to take place at Klyde Warren Park Saturday night

Independence Day celebration to take place at Klyde Warren Park Saturday night

Independence Day celebration to take place at Klyde Warren Park Saturday night

DALLAS - The Fourth of July is still days away, but you can celebrate early Saturday evening at the Klyde Warren Park Independence Day Celebration.

The event will include live music, food trucks and fireworks from two locations, synced to music. It starts at 7:00 p.m., with fireworks scheduled to begin at 9:40 p.m.

Tens of thousands of people are expected at Klyde Warren Park for the festivities. It's free and open to the public. Seating will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis. Blankets and lawn chairs are allowed.

Among the musical acts — two Texans.

"We have Grace Tyler from Frisco, we have Angel White, who's also a Texas native," Klyde Warren Park resident Kit Sawers said. "They're two amazing acts who are actually back by popular demand."

CBS News Texas anchor Steve Pickett will emcee the event.