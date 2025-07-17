Tenants say Gov. Abbott's request for disaster declaration for Fort Worth apartment fire "better than nothing"

Just over three weeks since the fire, the Cooper apartment complex still stands charred and empty. Tenants say they're left in limbo as they wait for guidance, but help may finally be on the way if Gov. Greg Abbott's newest request for assistance is approved.

"We've all just been forced to fend for ourselves and figure it out," said tenant Michael Wixson.

It took more than 160 firefighters and 60 response units to contain the fire, which displaced over 800 people. Most are without homes, without answers, and without access to their belongings. The most heavily damaged parts of the complex are still off limits.

Wixson said the time since the fire has felt unbearable.

"It's like a slow torture," he said.

Many tenants are now banding together to take legal action, represented by attorney Katie Steele.

"Making people whole, that's the primary thing," Steele said. "People lost things that are irreplaceable."

Now it's clear the state is beginning to take notice. Abbott has formally requested a disaster declaration from the U.S. Small Business Administration. If approved, it would open the door to low-interest federal loans for those directly impacted by the fire.

These loans could help residents cover costs like replacing belongings, relocating, paying insurance deductibles and more.

"The devastation caused by the Fort Worth apartment fire has left many Texans facing significant loss and hardship," Abbott said in a statement. "This disaster declaration from the SBA will help ensure those affected have access to the critical resources they need to recover and rebuild."

Tenants said that while it's a step in the right direction, the funds would still be just a loan.

"I guess it's better than nothing," Wixson said.

Steele argues that many tenants, already dealing with the physical and emotional toll of losing their homes, deserve more.

"It's just a loan, and they are now going to be on the hook to repay that. It's not a lot. It's just not a lot to the people who lost everything," she said.

If the disaster request is approved, residents could begin applying for assistance in the coming weeks. In the meantime, many are still staying with relatives, friends or in hotels.