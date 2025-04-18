Watch CBS News
Temporary road closures and lane reductions at DFW Airport

Doug Myers
Doug Myers
Temporary road closures and lane reductions are underway at DFW Airport, primarily impacting northbound traffic on International Parkway and customers exiting Terminals A and B, according to airport officials. 

Travelers are advised to plan ahead

Detours are in place to assist with traffic movement. Travelers are urged to arrive early, use traffic apps to check live driving conditions, and plan for additional transit time if needed, airport officials said.

Closure and detour dates

The first stage of closures and detours at DFW Airport will end Saturday. The closures and detours will restart from Friday, April 25, until Tuesday, April 29, when the Terminal B north exit will be closed.

One of the affected areas, until 6 a.m. Saturday, is a lane reduction on North International Parkway.

"Congestion on North International Parkway is anticipated with a reduction to one lane beyond the entrance to Terminal B," the airport said.

Avoid the construction area

The airport is encouraging travelers exiting any terminal to leave via the south exit to avoid the construction area. Additionally, until 11 a.m. Saturday, the plans are for the Terminal A north exit to be closed.

"Vehicles will be detoured to the South Exit," the airport said. "Customers are encouraged to exit DFW via the South Exit Plaza; however, they can take the U-turn to return to North International Parkway."

