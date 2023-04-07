Teens crash car after leaving school and allegedly stealing alcohol, 1 dead

IRVING (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Police are investigating a car crash involving five teenagers.

The crash happened around 1:15 p.m. on April 5 in the 3900 block of Story Road in the Las Colinas area of Irving.

Four teenage girls walked out of Singley Academy and were picked up by a friend from another school. Police say the car they were in was a Chevy Cruze and they were basically on the floor and unrestrained.

The girls left the school and went to Tom Thumb in Las Colinas to steal BuzzBallz. According to police, the girls recorded themselves on their phones stealing and drinking the alcoholic beverage. They were also allegedly vaping THC.

The driver of the car was going down Story Road at a high rate of speed and lost control. She hit a curb, careened across the street, hit the opposite curb, rolled and hit a tree.

The passenger in the front seat area was ejected from the car and died on the scene. One passenger has a serious head injury but will be OK. Another passenger suffered a pelvis injury but will also be OK.

The driver and another passenger walked away from the car after the crash. Neither called 911.

Police said there were no other injuries.