Teenage girl found shot dead inside Forest Hill home; investigation underway

FOREST HILL (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Forest Hill police are investigating after a teenage girl was shot dead early Sunday morning.

Around 3:17 a.m. July 9, police were sent to the 4200 block of Andrea Lane in response to multiple shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they found 15-year-old Talia Fields inside a residence with apparent gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

An hour later, at 4:18 a.m., officers were sent less than a mile away to the 6000 block of Maiden Lane in response to another round of gunshots.

When police arrived on scene, they found damaged property and were told the suspect was a Black or Hispanic male with a shirt tied around his head and a large tattoo on his chest.

The Forest Hill Police Department is requesting that residents check any surveillance video as this investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 817-531-5250 or submit a tip through Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS.