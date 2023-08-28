Teen driver Declan Allen Buss loses control, dies in car crash

HENDERSON COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Declan Allen Buss, 16, of Murchison was killed in a car crash on State Highway 19, just east of Athens.

It happened the night of Aug. 27 while road conditions were wet.

Texas Department of Public Safety officer A. White said a preliminary investigation indicates Buss was driving eastbound the highway and lost control traveling. Buss then reportedly drove into the westbound lanes, slamming into another car driven by Harold Ray Rash, 87.

Rash survived the crash.

Both Buss and Rash were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the collison.

This investigation is ongoing.