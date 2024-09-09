Watch CBS News
Teen charged with terroristic threat at Royse City High School

ROYSE CITY — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with making a terroristic threat after posting that he might bring a bomb to a student assembly at Royse City High School after school on Tuesday, police said Monday.

After learning of the threat, police investigators spoke with the juvenile, who won't be identified, and his parents at their home. He admitted to posting the content but said he hadn't planned on carrying out the threat, police said in a news release.

Officers checked the residence and found no evidence of explosive materials or unsecured firearms in the home, police said.

"We are asking parents to speak with their children and explain that any comment that threatens the safety and security of our students and staff will be taken seriously and can result in severe consequences, including school discipline and/or criminal prosecution," Royse City Chief of Police Kirk Aldridge said.

