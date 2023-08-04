Watch CBS News
Teen charged with murder in shooting of 77-year-old inside her home

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSNewsTexas.com) - An 18-year-old is facing a murder charge after a 77-year-old woman was fatally shot inside her Fort Worth apartment Friday.

Fort Worth police said Ora Griffin was killed around 4:40 a.m. Friday when 14 shots were fired into her home. Her family says she was eating breakfast.

Aaron Charles Wooden, of Burleson, was arrested Thursday afternoon, the report states. He is charged with capital murder.

  Aaron Charles Wooden, charged in murder of 77-year-old Ora Griffin. Fort Worth Police Department

This is a developing story.



