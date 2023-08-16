TEA releases 2023 STAAR test results

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The results are in for the 2023 State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test.

The results include assessments in mathematics and reading-language arts (RLA) in third through eighth grade, fifth and eighth grade science and eighth grade social studies.

"Teachers across Texas continue to work with passion and skill to help students learn," said Texas Education Commissioner, Mike Morath. "This year's results show the efforts of our educators continue to deliver improved results for students."

Texas Education Agency

Some highlights from the results show that RLA proficiency for students in third through eighth grade remains unchanged.

There are still significant effects of the pandemic when it comes to math, but the Texas Education Agency says this year's results show signs of improvement.

Emergent Bilingual students also showed progress in math and RLA. In math, 32% of students met their grade level while 35% met their grade level in reading, both of which are at or above all-time high levels of performance for the state, the TEA said.

The TEA says there are year-over-year increases in grade level proficiency for students receiving special education services in third through eighth grade math, fifth and eighth grade science and eighth grade social studies.

Check out more of the test result findings here.

Parents can login and learn more about their student's test scores here.