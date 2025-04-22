Texas Christian University to kick off 2026 football season against North Carolina in Ireland

Texas Christian University is set to kick off the 2026 football season in the Aer Lingus Classic against the University of North Carolina in Dublin, Ireland, the university announced on Tuesday.

TCU will serve as the home team on Aug. 29, 2026 at Aviva Stadium. This marks the first time the Horned Frogs play football abroad, according to the university.

"We are extremely honored that TCU has been invited to participate in the 2026 Aer Lingus College Football Classic," TCU Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Buddie said.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic aims to bring American college football to Ireland each year to promote Irish-American relations and collaboration, according to the university. 2026 will be the fifth consecutive year that college football begins its season with a game in Dublin.

"We will take great pride in representing TCU internationally," TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes said. "It will be special to take the field in Dublin and for our fans to see us on this type of stage in Ireland. We have enjoyed watching past Aer Lingus College Football Classic games, and it's a true honor for us to now play in it and kick off the 2026 college football season."

Travel and hospitality packages will become available on May 8. Tickets for the game are not yet on sale.