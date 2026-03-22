TCU tops Washington in OT, advances to Sweet 16 behind Olivia Miles' double-double

Olivia Miles had a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while adding some big assists late as third-seeded TCU finally overcame Washington for a 62-59 overtime victory Sunday night to send the Horned Frogs to the women's NCAA Sweet 16 for the second year in a row.

Clara Silva had 16 points, with the go-ahead layup to start overtime after game-tying and tiebreaking baskets late in regulation on passes from Miles. Taylor Bigby scored 15 for TCU (31-5).

The Horned Frogs had never been to the Sweet 16 before last season, when they got to the Elite Eight. They are now headed to Sacramento, where the Big 12 regular-season champions will play Saturday night against second-seeded Iowa or 10th-seeded Virginia, who play their second-round game Monday night in Iowa City.

TCU won its 44th consecutive home game since February 2024, matching top seed Texas for the NCAA's longest active streak.

Sayvia Sellers had 18 points for Washington (22-11), and missed a 3-pointer as time expired in overtime.

The Huskies were trying to get to their first Sweet 16 since Kelsey Plum led the Huskies there in 2017. Avery Howell, who last season as a freshman went to the Elite Eight last season with Southern Cal, had 14 points, while freshman Brynn McCaughy added 13.

Miles, who had only four points at halftime, had a shot to win the game in regulation, but her 3-point attempt at the buzzer ricocheted off the back of the rim.

TCU took its first lead since the opening minutes of the second quarter when Miles passed to Silva for a layup with 1:39 left in regulation that made it 51-49. Washington got even when freshman Brynn McGaughy beat the shot clock with a layup with 14 seconds remaining.

The game was tied for the first time, at 47, when Miles made a nifty pass over her head to Silva with 3:57 left.

Washington led 27-19 at halftime after holding the Frogs to six points in the second quarter. It was their lowest-scoring quarter and half this season, after they missed 14 of their last 16 shots before the break.

Hannah Stines, who finished with 10 points, made a layup with just over 7 minutes left in the second quarter that put the Huskies ahead 16-15, and they stayed ahead until TCU's late surge. Then after Miles missed again, Howell hit a 3-pointer from the right wing.

Instead of getting to stay at home to play in the Sweet 16 at Dickies Arena, about three miles from their campus, the Frogs have to travel about 1,700 miles to California for the Sacramento Regional.