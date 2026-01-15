TCU launches "Landman" class inspired by hit Paramount+ TV series to prep students for energy careers

A new class at Texas Christian University is drawing students in with a hit TV series and a clear path toward a real-world career.

Offered through TCU's Neeley School of Business, the course focuses on the work of landmen, the professionals who negotiate land and mineral rights for energy companies. But instead of a traditional textbook, the class uses Taylor Sheridan's hit TV series "Landman," starring Billy Bob Thornton, as a starting point.

The show has brought new attention to the profession, but Dr. Tom Seng, an assistant professor of professional practice and energy finance, said it also exaggerates the job for dramatic effect.

"Initially, it was almost a wait-a-minute, timeout," Seng said. "Let's explain to the young people here at TCU what you obviously really like. No cartel fighting. No planes blowing up."

Seng created the eight-week course to separate fiction from reality, using scenes from the show to spark discussion about what landmen actually do: negotiating leases, navigating land rights and understanding the business side of energy development.

He said the goal is practical preparation.

"I think coming through a course like this, they would be able to impress an oil and gas company in an interview," Seng said. "They would walk into an internship understanding what they're going to be asked to do."

Interest in the class has only grown with "Landman" season two filming scenes on TCU's campus. Student Natalia Delgadillo said seeing familiar campus landmarks on screen made the class even more appealing.

"Seeing the name of TCU, the football stadium, all of it, it's pretty cool," Delgadillo said.

A marketing major, Delgadillo said the class has opened her eyes to the energy industry, especially after seeing women working in the field.

"When I walked in, I was a little intimidated," she said. "I saw a bunch of guys. But now that I know there are women in this industry, it makes me more excited to learn about it."

The course is primarily taught by members of the American Association of Professional Landmen, which is headquartered in Fort Worth. Seng said the mission is clear: prepare the next generation to step into the oil patch as veteran workers retire.

"Obviously, without the series, I don't think there would be this level of interest," Seng said. "But at the entry-level land positions, there is demand for young people to step in and carry this forward."

From Hollywood inspiration to hands-on opportunity, the class is giving students a closer look at a career built around Texas' most famous export: black gold.