TCU fires Sonny Dykes four years after making CFP championship game
CBS Sports Texas has independently confirmed that Texas Christian University fired head football coach Sonny Dykes, four years after Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a CFP championship game in his first season in Fort Worth.
The Horned Frogs were just 5-6 a day after a 38-17 loss to No. 2 Utah in its home finale. The Frogs' five losses before that had all been one-score games against Power Four opponents, and by a combined 25 points.
The Frogs were coming off back-to-back 9-4 seasons when Dykes got a multi-year extension in April. He finished 41-23 at TCU.
The Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) could still get bowl-eligible if they win their regular-season finale Thanksgiving night at defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1). The Red Raiders are trying to get back to the Big 12 championship game for the second year in a row.
TCU came out of the Utah game still with one of the Big 12's top defenses, allowing 17.3 points and 315 total yards per game.
Down 17-0 at halftime against Utah in freshman quarterback Adam Schobel's first career start, TCU tied the game before the undefeated Utes scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46.
CBS Sports Texas executive producer Chris Bullock contributed to this report. Stephen Hakwins with the Associated Press contributed to this report.