CBS Sports Texas has independently confirmed that Texas Christian University fired head football coach Sonny Dykes, four years after Dykes led the Horned Frogs to a CFP championship game in his first season in Fort Worth.

The Horned Frogs were just 5-6 a day after a 38-17 loss to No. 2 Utah in its home finale. The Frogs' five losses before that had all been one-score games against Power Four opponents, and by a combined 25 points.

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes stands on the sideline during a timeout in an NCAA college football game against Utah, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026, in Fort Worth, Texas. (AP Photo/Gareth Patterson) Gareth Patterson

The Frogs were coming off back-to-back 9-4 seasons when Dykes got a multi-year extension in April. He finished 41-23 at TCU.

The Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12) could still get bowl-eligible if they win their regular-season finale Thanksgiving night at defending Big 12 champion Texas Tech (10-1, 7-1). The Red Raiders are trying to get back to the Big 12 championship game for the second year in a row.

TCU came out of the Utah game still with one of the Big 12's top defenses, allowing 17.3 points and 315 total yards per game.

Down 17-0 at halftime against Utah in freshman quarterback Adam Schobel's first career start, TCU tied the game before the undefeated Utes scored three touchdowns in the final 5:46.

CBS Sports Texas executive producer Chris Bullock contributed to this report. Stephen Hakwins with the Associated Press contributed to this report.