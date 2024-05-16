Tarrant County toddler becomes a viral sensation for her classic "Golden Girls" hairstyle

North Texas toddler known for her "Golden Girls" hairstyle on TikTok

TARRANT COUNTY — A toddler's first haircut is always a memorable moment, and luckily for Evelyn "Evie" Mae Mathas, her grandma Trina King is a hairstylist. King showed how she does her granddaughter's hair.

"She already has a lot of the curls. We're going to just spray it down," King said.

King then styles Evie Mae's naturally curly locks.

"I just trimmed it up to make it all even. Then I started to blow dry under," King said. "That's what kind of started the Betty White trend."

The unintentional look quickly caught on.

"We died laughing," King said. "We thought it was the funniest thing because she had this little, tiny body with all this big hair."

Autumn Mathas, Evie Mae's mom, said her daughter has a fun and mature personality.

"She is a little 50-year-old in a one-year-old's body," Mathas said.

King posted a video of Evie Mae's classic hairdo on TikTok, and it instantly went viral.

"The 'Golden Girls' are like America's favorite," King said. "The first 'Golden Girls' video got 16 million views."

Some of the comments on the TikTok page, @lileviemae, were just as amusing as the toddler's classic style.

"Evelyn Mae is hosting a Tupperware party. My mom is there," one fan wrote.

"Now why Evelyn Mae over there with a White Rain hairspray bouffant bob?!!" another person commented.

"I was behind Evelyn Mae at the grocery store and had to wait 15 minutes for her to write a check," a fan wrote.

Mathas and King say they got a good laugh from the comments.

"There were comments like having bought Mary Kay products from her back in the '80s and her making homemade casseroles," Mathas said.

Instant popularity came with the comments. CNN and "People Magazine" featured Evie Mae's recognizable hairstyle. Most recently, she made an appearance on the "Kelly Clarkson Show" and the "Today" show.

Evie Mae's hairdo isn't just for entertainment. Her family has gotten countless messages from people who say the toddler has brightened their lives.

Mathas said she got a message from a woman who said her mom just died, and she was looking for a sign she was still around. The two loved watching the "Golden Girls."

"It brought her to tears," Mathas said. "She's given people something else to laugh at, to think about, and to bring them back to better times."

Evelyn Mae will turn two in June, and she's already having an impact across the globe as people thank her for being a friend.

The toddler's stardom is just beginning. Her family said Dum Dums lollipops reached out and is interested in a commercial with little Evie Mae.