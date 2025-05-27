Tarrant County redistricting plan draws accusations of racial gerrymandering, legal concerns

A coalition of elected leaders is urging Tarrant County commissioners to halt a controversial redistricting process they believe is being rushed through without justification or transparency, and could violate federal law.

Congressman Marc Veasey, joined by the county's two Democratic commissioners and several Fort Worth City Council members, called the effort "an illegal power grab" during a press conference held outside the Commissioners Court on Tuesday.

"This isn't democracy," Veasey said. "It's a demolition job."

The push to redraw the precinct boundary lines is being led by Republican County Judge Tim O'Hare, who brought in a conservative law firm in early April to draft five proposed maps. Redistricting typically follows the decennial U.S. Census, which last occurred in 2020. The next count is not scheduled until 2030.

"We have no new census data. None," said Commissioner Alisa Simmons. "So you're redrawing the boundaries based on 2020 census data. It just doesn't make sense."

Critics argue the proposed changes disproportionately impact communities of color by shifting Black and Hispanic populations out of Precinct 2, currently represented by a Democrat, and into Precinct 1, also held by a Democrat. Both precincts would see significant changes under the new maps.

"Black and Hispanic populations have surged in Tarrant County, but instead of respecting that reality, O'Hare is trying to erase that reality," Veasey said. "This is intentional racial discrimination that's unfolding in real time."

Fort Worth City Council member Elizabeth Beck echoed that sentiment, accusing O'Hare of trying to suppress minority voters.

"What you see in this redistricting today is nothing more than Tim O'Hare's continued effort to silence the voices of those in Tarrant County who do not believe like him, to silence the voices specifically of Black and brown members of our community," Beck said.

Republican commissioners have been open in public comments that their goal is to increase GOP representation on the court.

A previous redistricting effort by a Republican-majority court following the 2020 census resulted in no changes to the precinct maps. Critics now question why a mid-decade redistricting is being pursued, especially with no new data, and accuse the court of undermining public trust.

The law firm hired for the job has not answered questions about the criteria or data it used to come up with the new boundary lines.

Ten Tarrant County mayors, including those representing Fort Worth, Arlington and Grand Prairie, have signed a letter urging commissioners to delay the vote. They warn that the proposed maps may violate non-discrimination standards under the U.S. Voting Rights Act and could be vulnerable to legal challenges.

"Their courage and clarity reflect the growing chorus of voices speaking out for justice, fairness, and local representation," said Commissioner Roderick Miles, Jr.

The Arlington City Council is expected to vote on a resolution Monday night calling for more public engagement and a more thorough analysis of the redistricting plans. The city councils in Fort Worth and Grand Prairie have already passed resolutions opposing the process.

CBS News Texas reached out to Judge O'Hare's office for comment, but has not received a response.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court is scheduled to vote on the redistricting proposal Tuesday, June 3.