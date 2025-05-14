Tarrant County moves ahead with plans to redraw districts amid criticism and controversy

Tarrant County Commissioners are moving forward with plans to redraw precinct boundaries, a process typically reserved for after the release of new census data.

The move is drawing criticism from residents and elected leaders alike.

"It's unfair," said B.C. Cornish, who lives in Tarrant County Precinct 4. "It's just crazy."

The county's Republican-majority Commissioners Court is considering five proposed maps presented earlier this month by a conservative law firm hired to assist with the redistricting effort.

A vote is expected June 3.

Who would the potential changes impact?

The potential changes would significantly impact Precincts 1 and 2, which are currently represented by Democrats.

"Tarrant County is a majority-minority county with a Commissioners Court that fairly reflects both the racial makeup and the politics of the county," said Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons, who currently represents Precinct 2 and does not support redistricting.

It has been 15 years since the boundary lines were redrawn.

In 2021, the then-Republican-led court chose not to alter precinct lines, determining they were balanced based on the most recent census data. It's unusual for the process to be done mid-decade.

"We're using the same 2020 numbers to redistrict in 2025," Simmons said. "Just doesn't make sense."

Redistricting expert hired in Arlington

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross has hired a redistricting expert to weigh in on the legality of the process, saying he's skeptical any time someone wants to redistrict outside the typical census period.

"I'm not opposed to redistricting, but I don't want anyone to be doing something purely for political reasons," Mayor Ross said. "If it needs to happen, it needs to be pursuant to the law and transparent to the community."

If the report comes back with concerns, the mayor said he intends to push a resolution to the city council opposing the redistricting. He has talked to a number of other mayors in Tarrant County and plans to share the report with them as well.

"I'm glad the city of Arlington is paying attention," Simmons said.

So are Tarrant County residents.

Tarrant County residents speak out against redistricting at Commissioners Court meeting

At the May 6 Commissioners Court meeting, all of the more than 20 people who spoke during public comment voiced opposition to redistricting.

On Monday night in Azle, Cornish attended the first of four public meetings scheduled this month to gather community feedback.

"There were 30 about 35 people who spoke," she said. "Only three of those were in favor of redistricting. All of the others spoke against it for various reasons. Three identified themselves as Republicans, and they also thought it was a bad idea, primarily because it's expensive and it's divisive."

Cornish and others who attended said they were frustrated the Precinct 4 Commissioner was not present.

"There was not a public official — not one — that I could see who was there to listen or to answer questions," she said. "And nobody from this law firm was there to answer questions. So I don't know how they can call that a public hearing. That was a farce."

Tracey Knight, the chief of staff for Ramirez, said he was in Washington, D.C., to honor the sacrifice of a Fort Worth police officer killed in the line of duty.

Tarrant County Republicans in support political redistricting

"Commissioner Ramirez has also been very transparent regarding the redistricting process, having released a public statement on April 1st," Knight wrote in a statement. "He remains supportive of political redistricting and committed to keeping Tarrant County safe and prosperous through conservative policy and governance."

Republican Tim O'Hare is spearheading the redistricting process. He was not available for an interview with CBS News Texas on Tuesday.

The chairman of the Tarrant County GOP, Bo French, sent this statement on the effort to redraw current boundary lines:

"My promise to my constituents is to make Tarrant County more red. There is a lot that goes into that, but one important step is to redraw the Commissioner Precinct lines. It has been a couple decades since they were redrawn, and Tarrant County has almost doubled in population. The current Commissioner Court representation does not align with the other partisan elected officials in the county. Redrawing the lines based on Map 1 will bring the Commissioner Court in line with the other elected officials. We want Tarrant to remain as red as possible and this is an important step in that goal."

Lawmakers and residents criticize lack of transparency and political motives

Some residents argue the redistricting is politically motivated and unnecessary.

"Five proposed maps were made public, but all racial information on the maps is being withheld," said Fort Worth resident Constance Richardson. "No provision in Texas state law authorizes the county to redraw commissioner precinct boundaries mid-decade. This will cost the taxpayers potentially millions of dollars in litigation."

Simmons also believes the proposed maps pose a threat to minority voting rights.

"You're attempting to conduct a redistricting process in 2025. But you're still using the 2020 census data," she said. "There's no logic to it other than to surgically remove minority communities and neighborhoods from commissioner districts like mine, Precinct 2, and to move black and brown voters into one precinct so that their voices in this section of the county are silenced. They're marginalized. "So it's for the sole purpose of destroying voter strength."

At the community meeting planned in her district, Simmons said she will be present and will have a panel of redistricting experts to explain the process and answer questions.

Upcoming Community Meetings:

Fort Worth: May 14, 6 p.m.

Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St.

May 14, 6 p.m. Como Community Center, 4660 Horne St. Arlington: May 17, 10 a.m.

Arlington Subcourthouse, 700 E. Abram St.

May 17, 10 a.m. Arlington Subcourthouse, 700 E. Abram St. Hurst: May 21, 6 p.m.

Gary Fickes Northeast Courthouse, 645 Grapevine Hwy.