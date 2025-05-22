Tarrant County mother who claimed "medical kidnapping" indicted

A Tarrant County mother indicted for injury to a child says her focus remains on her daughter's recovery, as she and her husband continue to fight what they call a case of "medical kidnapping."

Alandria Seabron said her priority is her daughter Jirah's health. She and her husband, Quentin, have been battling to regain custody in what they describe as a wrongful separation driven by a medical misunderstanding.

Mother and father fight allegations

"It's not just traumatizing to us. It put her through a lot as well," the mother said.

A grand jury indicted the 29-year-old on a charge of injury to a child/elderly/disabled with reckless bodily injury. The Tarrant County District Attorney's Office declined to comment on the case.

Infant's fractures spark debate

The incident dates back to Nov. 15, 2024, when the parents were watching a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul. The mother said her infant daughter, Jirah, had trouble latching and gaining weight. Following expert advice, she reduced breastfeeding due to overproduction and used a latching device. During one feeding, she said milk overflowed and startled the baby when she moved her quickly.

Later, the parents noticed the baby's arm was limp. They took her to Children's Health in Dallas, where X-rays revealed a broken arm.

"In my head, I thought that it was probably just a dislocated arm. So they took her to the x-ray room and x-rayed her and the guy; he said she has a broken arm," Quentin Seabron said. "And like any other mother and father, we were surprised at that because how in the world does my child have a broken arm?"

CPS involvement after hospital visit

Hospital staff contacted Child Protective Services after discovering the broken arm and 16 internal fractures. The parents said they were unaware of the additional injuries but became concerned about the child's low vitamin D levels. The mother said she researched the symptoms and suspected rickets, a condition that weakens bones, especially in children with darker skin tones and a family history of the disease.

In a statement, Children's Health said, "Our top priority is the Health and well-being of all our patients. Due to patient privacy concerns, we do not discuss the status of individual patients."

Child Protective Services also declined to comment on the specifics of the case, citing confidentiality, but said it is complying with court orders.

Parents blame rickets, not abuse

Attorney Shelly Troberman-Miller, who represented the family, said early lab results showed signs of bone health issues that were overlooked.

"Just the initial labs were so clearly indicative of a child who had some issue with bone health, that that should not have been ignored," she said.

Judge returns baby, indictment follows

The child was returned to her parents in late March after they temporarily lost custody. By that time, the mother had been arrested.

"This is as destructive to families as missing abuse in certain cases, right? I mean, if you don't have a lot of money to defend yourself with highly qualified experts, you aren't getting your baby back," Troberman-Miller said.

Although a judge allowed the child to return home, prosecutors pursued an indictment. The grand jury alleged the mother caused the injury by "aggressively grabbing, twisting, or pulling the arm of an infant child."

A heavily redacted arrest warrant from Mansfield police described the incident as involving "... grabbing and pulling with force sufficient to cause the fracture..."

The mother is scheduled to make her first court appearance next month.