Tarrant County Meals on Wheels continues delivering promises despite budget cuts

People who visit Meals on Wheels, Inc. of Tarrant County will quickly learn while the organization prioritizes delivering healthy meals to scores of homebound, elderly, disabled, and food-insecure clients across the region, their mission is also about building community.

"No client is alike [and] most of them are all seniors, they're disabled, they're homebound…they all have that common need and that's to be fed," said Philip Gonzalez, marketing and communications manager, as he peered into the prep kitchen where many of the meals are made.

Just weeks ago, the organization was facing a $450,000 budget cut that would have led to the possible suspension of several support services, though funding for home-delivered meals was reportedly not in jeopardy.

"I'd hate to think what would happen to some of our clients if we weren't there to feed them," he added.

While plans for those local cuts were later reversed, it reflects widespread concerns about rising costs and constant concerns that critical funding for Meals on Wheels could be on the chopping block.

National leaders continue to advocate for more funding to support the critical needs of vulnerable populations.

"[This] is a pivotal moment when we cannot leave America's seniors behind. It's time to invest in Meals on Wheels as a proven solution to senior hunger and isolation rather than put the health, well-being and independence of older Americans in jeopardy," said Ellie Hollander, president and CEO of Meals on Wheels.

Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County said the generous help they receive from the community allows them to offer other important services in addition to meals, like safety checks and social connections for older adults even as the demand for their basic services increases.

"We maximize every dollar, no matter where it comes from to try to feed as many people as possible, and through the help of this generous community we have never had a waiting list," said Alissa Denton, who was recently named as the new president and CEO for Tarrant County.

"A whole year's worth of Meals on Wheels is less than one day at the hospital, so we know that the work that we're doing and providing helps people stay healthy and happy in their homes," said Deaton.

In a recent interview with CBS News Texas, staff members said there is a growing need for more volunteers for a wide range of activities, including open meal delivery routes as the summer months roll in.

Routing Coordinator Courtney Lynch pointed to a large area map on the wall in her office.

"Every dot is someone that receives a meal across Tarrant County each day. There are 271 routes, there are roughly 4,000 clients a day that we deliver to," she said.

Gonzalez said some of the organization's critical needs can be met through the help of a short volunteer commitment each week.

"It's that sense of giving. It doesn't take long, and it doesn't take much to smile at somebody and to say, 'Hi, how are you?'," he said. "That means so much to them."

Anyone interested in volunteering and delivering meals can click here.