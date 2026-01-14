Tarrant County juvenile probation officer accused of sexually assaulting minor inside facility, records show

A Tarrant County juvenile probation officer has been arrested on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child inside a juvenile services facility, jail records show.

Alexandria Venable also faces charges of continuous sexual intercourse. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Arrest warrant available soon, officials say

The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office confirmed Wednesday an investigation was underway. Jail records show she was arrested on Monday. A copy of the arrest affidavit could be available as early as Thursday, an official said.

Alexandria Venable. Tarrant County Sheriff's Office

CBS News Texas has reached out to several Tarrant County officials to see whether Venable is still employed by the county.

An online human resources post from Tarrant County shows Venable was still employed as late as August 2025.

Texas state investigation underway?

CBS News Texas also reached out to the Texas Juvenile Justice Department to see if the agency had launched its own investigation. There had been no response back as of late Wednesday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS Texas for updates.