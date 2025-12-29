North Texas man dies after what Tarrant County officials describe as an "accidental shooting"

A man died following what Tarrant County officials say was an accidental shooting near Mansfield late Sunday.

According to the sheriff's office, at about 11:45 p.m., deputies responded to a shooting in the 7800 block of Townsend Road. When they arrived, deputies found one man who was shot in the leg and another man who was shot in the foot.

Deputies immediately began life-saving measures, and the two victims were transported to the hospital.

Authorities said the man who was shot in the foot was treated and released. The 39-year-old man who was shot in the leg later died from his injuries. Their names have not been made public.

The details of what led to the shooting are still being investigated; however, authorities said the preliminary investigation indicates the incident was an accident.