Tarrant County Commissioners Court meets to discuss, approve early voting sites

FORT WORTH – An overflow crowd attended a special meeting of the Tarrant County Commissioners Court Thursday, as the commissioners consider approving a final list of early voting sites for the November election.

An initial list of 50 early voting sites failed to get approval at the September 4 court meeting.

An agenda ahead of Thursday's meeting included three options for lists of early voting sites. The first option removed polling locations at UT Arlington, the Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary and two Tarrant County College campuses. The county elections administrator said they were chosen for removal because they are within 1.5 miles of another early voting location and had lower turnout of the two. The other options eliminated the lowest-turnout locations overall.

Early on in the meeting, Tarrant County elections administrator Clint Ludwig offered another possible list, which includes 51 voting sites; the 50 on the list that failed last week, plus an additional site.

O'Hare, arguing in favor of removing early voting sites from some college campuses, said that a lower percentage of young people vote than other demographics, but a higher percentage of early voting locations were on college campuses. O'Hare said there were far fewer early voting locations at senior centers, even though a far higher percentage of seniors vote.

Dozens of people signed up ahead of the meeting to speak. Those who spoke in favor of removing early voting sites said that parking on campuses like UT Arlington is difficult, so it is not accessible for people outside of the college community. They also raised budgetary concerns.

People who spoke against removing early voting sites from campuses said that it's not only students, but faculty and staff who use those sites. They also pointed out that many students lack access to transportation, making it more difficult to access alternative sites, even if they are less than a mile away.

O'Hare has been the target of criticism from students, some of whom called the effort to remove early voting sites from campuses a form of voter suppression.

County data from the 2020 presidential election shows that nearly 10% of people who voted early in Tarrant County cast their ballot at college campuses. Close to 10,000 of those voters used the polling station at UT Arlington.

Scheduling controversy

Part of the controversy surrounding the meeting was because the two Democrats on the Commissioner's Court are in Washington, D.C. for a conference. O'Hare, a Republican, knew in advance that the Democratic members were going to be traveling.

At the beginning of the meeting, O'Hare said he had asked the county administrator to check with each of the commissioners on whether Thursday's meeting would work for them. He said Commissioner Roy Brooks did not object and that Commissioner Alisa Simmons did not respond.

Simmons, who joined the meeting virtually, could be seen shaking her head. O'Hare said that there was no restriction on commissioners casting their votes virtually.

Later on in the meeting, Brooks briefly joined Simmons. O'Hare assured them both that the court would not take a vote without them being available.