Tariffs among the topics President Trump to discuss tonight in speech before Congress

For the first time during his second term, President Trump is set to deliver a speech before a joint session of Congress.

Several issues are on the front burner, including the border, a potential peace deal between Ukraine and Russia, and newly placed tariffs on the U.S.'s top three trading partners.

Mr. Trump imposed a 25 percent tariff on products imported from Mexico and Canada early Tuesday morning, following a 30-day hold on those taxes. Additionally, he placed an extra 10 percent tariff on goods imported from China on top of the existing 10 percent tariff.

In response, Canada and China have imposed tariffs on American goods they import, and Mexico has promised to do the same. Analysts suggest this could lead to higher car and grocery prices. Texas, the largest exporting state in the U.S., has seen businesses express concerns about tariffs.

Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz told CBS News Texas last month that the President has used the tariffs on Mexico and Canada as leverage to boost border security.

Cruz has urged the President to focus tariffs on China.

"I think focusing on tariffs on China makes a lot of sense," Cruz said. "I want to see us move and accelerate de-linking our economy from China. We are far too dependent on China. China systematically took over critical infrastructure, critical industries and made us dependent on China and so I want to see those jobs come back to America or near shored either come back to America or our allies."

"We know President Trump is a world-class negotiator; sometimes he starts out with a big, bold demand and then ultimately resolves it somewhere in the middle," Cornyn said. "But I think we don't know exactly how this will end. But there's no doubt these tariffs can have an impact domestically on prices, and I think he's going to have to take that into account as well."

Three Texans will be among the guests of First Lady Melania Trump. They include Elliston Berry, a teenager from Aledo, who appeared with the First Lady and Senator Ted Cruz to push for social media platforms to take down deepfake videos after being contacted by victims. Berry is a victim. Another guest is Alexis Nungary, whose 12-year-old daughter Jessica was murdered in Houston by two men accused of being in the U.S. illegally and part of a Venezuelan gang. The President appeared with Alexis during a campaign visit to Austin in October. The third Texan is Roberto Ortiz of Weslaco, a border agent who has repeatedly been shot at by members of drug cartels.

