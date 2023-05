Target recalls nearly 5 million jar candles that can crack, causing "severe burns"

Target is recalling nearly 5 million jar candles that can break during use, causing severe burns.

The chain is recalling candles sold under Target's popular Threshold store brand in five-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce sizes. It received 137 reports of glass jars breaking or cracking while the candle was burning, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Six incidents injured people, including causing "lacerations and severe burns," according to the CPSC.

A 5.5-ounce Threshold candle being recalled. CPSC

The candles were sold at Target stores and online at target.com between August 2019 and March 2023, for between $3 and $20 each.

Consumers are asked to immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to any Target store for a full refund. They can also contact Target to receive a prepaid return label in order to return the candles by mail.

A 14-ounce Threshold candle subject to the recall. CPSC

The following sizes and fragrances of candles are subject to the recall: