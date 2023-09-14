Take a peek: New ERCOT webpage shows current & yearly demand records

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Electric Reliability Council of Texas has announced a new Peak Demand Records webpage providing Texans with a view of current and yearly demand records.

"The new Peak Demand Records webpage increases public visibility into current and past record-breaking demand on the grid," said ERCOT CEO Pablo Vegas. "Providing updated, readily available information on grid operations remains a key part of ongoing transparency in our communications with the public."

This summer, ERCOT set 10 new all-time peak demand records.

Prior to 2023, the previous September peak of 72,370 MW was set on September 1, 2021. Last year, ERCOT set 11 new peak demand records and surpassed 80 GWs for the first time ever.

To fix the grid, Texas lawmakers this year focused on creating incentives for companies to build more gas-fueled power plants providing an on-demand source of power though their emissions drive climate change. Legislators threatened strict regulations for emissions-free wind and solar power that have often helped keep the grid operating, though their dependence on the weather means they don't alway crank out power.

But energy efficiency advocates pleaded for policies that incentivize Texans to reduce how much power they use and change when they use it. State electricity regulators previously also established programs in Houston and Dallas to let people sell power from Tesla batteries to the grid.

To prepare for tight conditions, ERCOT pays some electricity sources ahead of time to be available to provide power as needed. This includes some that can start up within 10 minutes and run for two hours; others can come on within 30 minutes and run for four hours. The grid operator also pays large industrial customers to be able to scale back their power use.

The Peak Demand Records page will update with each new record.