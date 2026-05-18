Will fans be allowed to tailgate at the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North Texas? Here's what we know.

As North Texas prepares to welcome the 2026 FIFA World Cup, excitement is already building across the metroplex.

With the anticipation, some fans are raising questions about what game day traditions will look like, especially when it comes to tailgating and fan celebrations near the stadium.

"I think if you go outside of the U.S., though, like, you go to Mexico, you go to Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, that's the sport that kind of unites all the people from those countries, because it's a shared interest," said Patrick Ridge, an associate professor of Spanish at Virginia Tech. "I think that's part of the magic of these tournaments, and the interactions between different fans from different places is that you can see how different fans see and cheer for their teams in different parts of the world."

While soccer fans are excited for the tournament, some say they're concerned they may not be able to fully tailgate or celebrate near the stadium, something Ridge said is deeply tied to soccer culture around the world.

"The way that they chant, and the way that they, they bring the drums, they bring, you know, the streamers," said Ridge. "The way that they cheer in the stadium, or outside the stadium, the marches, it's just a presence, it's felt."

While some host cities have already banned tailgating near their stadiums, Arlington officials said it will be allowed, though the experience may look different from a typical Cowboys game day. A spokesperson for the North Texas FIFA World Cup organizing committee said in a statement:

"Dallas Stadium in Arlington does not prohibit tailgating for events. However, the FIFA World Cup 2026 parking operations will differ from standard NFL game days, which will potentially affect parking near the venue. As a result, tailgating will have a slightly different feel but additional fan information for all FIFA World Cup 2026 matches will be communicated in advance of the tournament."

CBS News Texas asked the committee when more details and guidance about tailgating on match days would be released.

In the past, officials have said that areas like Texas Live! and Fair Park will be opened for fan celebrations, but it's still unclear what rules may apply at nearby parks or city-owned spaces in Arlington. CBS News Texas reached out to the city of Arlington and is waiting for a response.

Ridge, like many others, will be watching what happens outside the stadium, as well as inside.

"We'll see how those experiences are affected because of restrictions or whatever's put in place by the time the tournament starts, but hopefully that won't get affected too much, but I guess only time will tell," said Ridge.