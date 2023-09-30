Watch CBS News
Sweltering heat continues Saturday, Sunday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - It is a hot opening weekend at the State Fair with near record temperatures Saturday afternoon. The current record temperature is 98 degrees and we are forecasting 96 degrees.

We have another air quality alert and ozone action day. It will be unhealthy outside this afternoon for sensitive groups.

After a hot start to the work week, we'll see a pattern shift and seasonal temperatures mid-week. A cold front is headed our way, which means rain chances will increase Tuesday night and continue into Thursday afternoon. The front will bring much needed rainfall and cooler air.

You will want the sunglasses for the next couple of days and then it is time to break out the rain gear mid week. Temperatures will be in the 70s and by Friday morning, in the low 60s!

