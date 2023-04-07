SWAT standoff continues in Pantego neighborhood

PANTEGO (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A SWAT standoff in a Pantego neighborhood has surpassed the 12-hour mark, police said Friday morning.

At around 4:20 p.m. Thursday, Pantego police requested assistance from the Arlington Police Department on a warrant they were attempting to serve at a home on Grant Place.

When officials arrived at the home, the person—who has not been identified at this time—displayed a firearm and a deputy subsequently fired their service weapon. No one is believed to have been struck.

Police said the person then went back inside their home and law enforcement backed away.

In the hours since, SWAT officers have attempted to communicate with the person to no avail. However, they were able to get inside the home, where they are currently trying to resolve the situation safely.

Officials said several main streets will be open as "teams demobilize and clear the area." Residents will also be allowed back into their homes once the streets are open.

Road closures:

Nora at Country Club

Smith Barry at Silver Leaf

Silver Leaf at Peachtree

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.