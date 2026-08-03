2 charged in death of North Texas American Airlines flight attendant in Colombia

Two suspects have been charged in the death of American Airlines flight attendant Eric Fernando Gutierrez Molina in Medellín, Colombia, officials announced.

According to the U.S. Embassy in Colombia, the two suspects, accused of drugging and murdering Molina in Medellín in March, were captured in Peru. One of the suspects was transferred to Colombia; the other remains in custody in Peru.

Molina, 32, a U.S. citizen and North Texas resident, went missing on March 21 after a night out with a fellow flight attendant during a layover in Medellin, according to family and Colombian officials. The two flight attendants visited a bar in Medellin's El Poblado neighborhood, popular with international tourists, family, friends and officials said.

Suspects in the murder of American Airlines flight attendant Eric Molina in Colombia. Colombian National Police

American Airlines calls flight attendant's death "heartbreaking"

An undated photo of Eric Fernado Gutierrez Molina. Ernesto Carranza

Fico Gutierrez, the mayor of Medellin, said on March 27 that a "lifeless body" was found between the municipalities of Jerico and Puente Iglesias during the search for Molina.

"There is a very high probability that it is this person," Medellin's mayor said in a social media post, adding that the body is being taken to the coroner's office in Medellin for identification. "We express our solidarity to his family and friends. I have just personally delivered the painful news to his father, who is in Medellin."

In a note sent to company employees, the Fort Worth-based airline called the death of Molina "heartbreaking."

CBS News Texas has reached out to American Airlines for comment after the suspects' arrests.