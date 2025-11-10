Watch CBS News
Suspect in Dallas motel beheading indicted by grand jury, court documents show

S.E. Jenkins
Steven Rosenbaum
Editor's note: This story contains graphic details of an alleged murder.

The suspect in the gruesome beheading of a Dallas motel manager in September has been indicted by a Dallas County grand jury, court documents show.

The indictment for murder was handed down on Oct. 23.

Yordanis Cobos-Martinez
Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37.   Dallas County Jail

Man beheaded in machete attack at Dallas motel, witness says

In a sworn statement to a Dallas County magistrate judge, a DPD detective said the suspect, 37-year-old Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, was involved in an argument Wednesday morning with the victim, 50-year-old Chandra Nagamallaiah. 

Both men worked at the Downtown Suites motel on Samuell Boulevard, east of Downtown. Another motel employee told police that she was cleaning a room with Cobos-Martinez when Nagamallaiah came to tell them not to use a washing machine that was broken.

The witness told police that Cobos-Martinez became upset with Nagamallaiah for having the witness "translate the communication instead of speaking to [Cobos-Martinez] directly."

Police say video evidence then showed Cobos-Martinez leave the room, pull out a machete and start attacking Nagamallaiah. 

Police said Cobos-Martinez admitted to the crime in an interview with a detective.   

Cobos-Martinez was being held in the Dallas County Jail on a capital murder charge. Jail records also showed an immigration hold.  

His next hearing is at 9 a.m. on Nov. 20.   

