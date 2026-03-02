Watch CBS News
Suspect dead after alleged hit-and-run, brief police pursuit in Fort Worth

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

A driver is dead following an alleged hit-and-run crash and brief police pursuit late Monday afternoon in Fort Worth.

According to Fort Worth police, officers from the West Division were alerted to a possible hit-and-run on West Freeway near Horne Street just after 4:30 p.m. The caller said his vehicle had been hit and that he was following the vehicle after the driver didn't stop.

Officers found the suspect vehicle near Camp Bowie Boulevard and attempted a traffic stop, but the driver fled, leading to a short pursuit eastbound on Camp Bowie Boulevard.

Authorities believe the suspect hit a curb in the 3700 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard, lost control and crashed into a tree.

The driver, and only person in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers or other members of the public were reported injured.

