Suspect charged with murder after woman's body found in Grapevine Lake

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas) - Grapevine Police say a suspect is in custody after a woman's body was found in Grapevine Lake Thursday afternoon.

Grapevine police charged 35-year-old Daniel Burch with murder "for his role in causing the violent death of Jennifer Holmes of Lewisville."

Around 2:30 p.m. on July 6, a driver traveling on Fairway Drive called 911 saying her passenger thought he saw a body floating near the spillway on the right side of the dam.

After recovering the woman's body from the lake, officers discovered "signs of trauma inconsistent with drowning." Police said it is not yet clear how long she was in the water.

According to the report, Burch told detectives that in the early morning of July 5, the "close friends" were arguing on the way to the lake when he pulled over on Fairway Drive.

The report states, "Holmes was shot multiple times. Her body was then taken to the water."

After Burch was interviewed by detectives he was taken into custody and is currently being held in the Tarrant County Jail charged with murder.

Burch is being held on a $150,000 bond.

Some of the evidence, in this case, was discovered more than a mile away from where the victim's body was recovered, police said.

The Grapevine Police Department was assisted by the Grapevine Fire Department, who also sent in a dive team to search for additional evidence, the Flower Mound Fire Department, Texas Parks & Wildlife and Army Corps of Engineers.