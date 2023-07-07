Woman's body found in Grapevine Lake; trauma 'inconsistent with drowning,' police say

GRAPEVINE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — An investigation is underway after a woman's body was found in Grapevine Lake Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:30 p.m. July 6, a driver traveling on Fairway Drive called 911 saying her passenger thought he saw a body floating near the spillway on the right side of the dam.

When officers responded, they confirmed a body was in the water.

Fairway Drive was then closed and police requested assistance from both the Grapevine and Flower Mound fire departments, the Texas Game Warden, the Army Corps of Engineers and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

After recovering the woman's body from the lake, officers discovered "signs of trauma inconsistent with drowning." Police said it is not yet clear how long she was in the water.

The woman's identity and exact cause of death are unknown at this time and detectives are continuing to search the surrounding area for evidence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Grapevine police at 817-410-3900 or cidmail@grapevinetexas.gov.