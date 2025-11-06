Suspect charged with arson in 3-alarm fire at vacant home in The Colony, fire officials say

A suspect has been charged with arson in the three-alarm house fire in The Colony last month, officials said.

It happened on Freeman Drive around 1 a.m. on Oct. 20. The home was vacant at the time of the explosion and fire, as it was listed for sale, officials told CBS News Texas. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Officials said that homes on both sides of the fire were damaged.

The Colony Fire Department's Fire Marshal's Office immediately began investigating the fire.

Through video review, witness interviews and evidence gathering, investigators from TCFD Fire Marshal's Office, TCPD, Lewisville Fire Arson Canine Unit and Denton County Fire Marshal's Office found that the fire was intentionally set. They said there is no indication that explosives were involved, but flammable liquids were used to ignite the fire. Investiagtors said the flammable liquids produced rapid fire conditions that could easily be interpreted as an explosion.

On Oct. 28, with assistance from TCPD, Jeovany Pineda of The Colony was arrested without incident and charged with second-degree arson.