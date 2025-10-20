Watch CBS News
Denton County officials investigating possible home explosion in The Colony

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas.
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Officials are investigating a possible home explosion in The Colony Monday morning. 

It happened around 1 a.m. on Freeman Drive. 

The home was vacant at the time of the explosion and fire, as it was listed for sale, officials told CBS News Texas crews at the scene. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Officials said that homes on both sides of the explosion were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from The Colony, Lewisville, Plano and Carrollton responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

