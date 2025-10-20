Denton County officials investigating possible home explosion in The Colony

Officials are investigating a possible home explosion in The Colony Monday morning.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Freeman Drive.

The home was vacant at the time of the explosion and fire, as it was listed for sale, officials told CBS News Texas crews at the scene. Firefighters said the home was fully engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Officials said that homes on both sides of the explosion were damaged.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters from The Colony, Lewisville, Plano and Carrollton responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.