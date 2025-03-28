Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested in connection with violent assault of Oklahoma bride-to-be, Dallas police say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Bride-to-be seriously injured in Deep Ellum attack, police investigating
Bride-to-be seriously injured in Deep Ellum attack, police investigating 01:38

Dallas police have arrested the suspect who allegedly assaulted an Oklahoma bride-to-be while she was in town with friends and family for a recent bachelorette weekend.

trevonwoodards.png
Trevon Woodards Dallas Police Department

Police say Trevon Woodards, 24, who has a criminal past and served time in jail, has been taken into custody in connection with the aggravated assault of 27-year-old Canada Rinaldi.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Woodards was arrested by the Bedford Police Department on Friday.

When she was assaulted, Rinaldi was taking part in a three-day celebration before her wedding in April. Rinaldi and her aunt were punched while her family and friends waited for an Uber near a Deep Ellum nightclub along Good Latimer.

The assault occurred in the 2600 block of Floyd Street just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, police said. 

Video from the Uber driver's car showed the suspect running.

"I know I will have scarring. Hopefully everything heals," Rinaldi told CBS News Texas reporter Steve Pickett earlier this week.

canada-rinaldi.png
Canada Rinaldi CBS News Texas

Rinaldi, who was left unconscious and suffered significant facial injuries, called it a random attack by a stranger.

"I don't want to tell people to live in fear. I don't think we should live in fear," Rinaldi said. "I think it was a freak incident."

She said police guaranteed her that they would find the assailant.

"I hope he's taken off the streets and he can pay for what he did because I'm nervous if he gets away with it, I don't want him to think he can keep on doing this to people," Rinaldi said.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.