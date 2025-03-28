Suspect arrested in connection with violent assault of Oklahoma bride-to-be, Dallas police say

Dallas police have arrested the suspect who allegedly assaulted an Oklahoma bride-to-be while she was in town with friends and family for a recent bachelorette weekend.

Trevon Woodards Dallas Police Department

Police say Trevon Woodards, 24, who has a criminal past and served time in jail, has been taken into custody in connection with the aggravated assault of 27-year-old Canada Rinaldi.

According to the Dallas Police Department, Woodards was arrested by the Bedford Police Department on Friday.

When she was assaulted, Rinaldi was taking part in a three-day celebration before her wedding in April. Rinaldi and her aunt were punched while her family and friends waited for an Uber near a Deep Ellum nightclub along Good Latimer.

The assault occurred in the 2600 block of Floyd Street just before 2 a.m. on Thursday, March 23, police said.

Video from the Uber driver's car showed the suspect running.

"I know I will have scarring. Hopefully everything heals," Rinaldi told CBS News Texas reporter Steve Pickett earlier this week.

Canada Rinaldi CBS News Texas

Rinaldi, who was left unconscious and suffered significant facial injuries, called it a random attack by a stranger.

"I don't want to tell people to live in fear. I don't think we should live in fear," Rinaldi said. "I think it was a freak incident."

She said police guaranteed her that they would find the assailant.

"I hope he's taken off the streets and he can pay for what he did because I'm nervous if he gets away with it, I don't want him to think he can keep on doing this to people," Rinaldi said.