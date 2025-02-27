Suspect arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman in Uptown Dallas chased her, arrest affidavit reveals

A man who was arrested in connection to sexually assaulting a woman outside her apartment chased her and followed her home, according to an arrest affidavit from the Dallas Police Department.

Evin Bishop, 21, was taken to Dallas County Jail and charged with sexual assault, police said Wednesday. The incident happened just after 6 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Thomas Avenue.

The arrest affidavit revealed the victim was chased on foot and sexually assaulted at the front door of her apartment.

The victim told police that as she was leaving her apartment to walk to her vehicle, she noticed Bishop and made eye contact with him. She told police it gave her an unsettling feeling.

The victim continued walking when she said she turned around and saw Bishop staring at her. She told police she felt the need to say "no" but Bishop responded, nodding at her, saying "yes."

She said she ran back towards her apartment while screaming for help as Bishop was chasing her. When she made it to her apartment door, Bishop caught up with her, grabbed her from behind and put one of his hands in her pants, sexually assaulting her, the affidavit said.

The incident was recorded on the victim's doorbell camera, which showed her screaming during the assault. According to the affidavit, the assault lasted eight to nine seconds before Bishop was seen running back towards the street.

DPD previously released images of a suspect and asked for the public's help in identifying him. After police posted the images, they said they received several tips indicating that the suspect lived at an apartment within 500 feet of the victim.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed the suspect running back to his residence, where he lives with his mother, shortly after the assault.

As of Thursday afternoon, Bishop was held in the Dallas County Jail on a $150,000 bond.