Cement truck driver arrested after fleeing from hit-and-run, hiding in home in Colleyville, police say

A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after fleeing from a minor traffic accident in his cement truck and being caught by a police K-9 in Colleyville over the weekend, authorities said.

The Colleyville Police Department said the suspect, identified as Gerardo Galvan, also had outstanding warrants from two other North Texas cities.

Officer witnesses suspect flee from hit-and-run crash

The incident happened at about 9:40 a.m. on April 11, when a Colleyville police officer witnessed a cement truck strike a car and didn't stop to provide information at the scene. After checking on the victim, who was not injured, the officer began a search for the suspect vehicle.

The officer reportedly saw the cement truck entering the Thornbury neighborhood while the security gate opened for another motorist, according to the press release.

The officer then activated their police lights, but the cement truck failed to stop, evading arrest.

The press release said the suspect, Galvan, stopped the cement truck in the 4900 block of Meandering Way and then ran off, scaled over a brick wall and continued to flee across Glade Road.

Elementary school placed on lockdown

Police said due to the pursuit of Galvan, O.C. Taylor Elementary School was placed into a "secure response."

Several agencies responded to the area, including the Southlake Police Department along with its K-9 Zeusz, Keller Police Department and Grapevine Police Department.

Galvan was later found hiding inside a home in the 5100 block of Pool Road and secured by K-9 Zeusz until officers could arrest him, the release said.

Colleyville PD said Gerardo Galvan, 27, was treated at a local hospital after being caught by a police K-9. Tarrant County Corrections

Suspect arraigned on multiple offenses

Galvan was transported to a hospital to be treated and then sent to jail.

Colleyville Police said Sunday he was arraigned on the following charges: collision involving damage to a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, evading arrest or detention on foot, criminal trespass and driving while license invalid with previous conviction.

Colleyville Police said Galvan also had an outstanding warrant from Richardson Police Department and Mesquite Police Department.

Galvan is currently in custody at Tarrant County Corrections Center on a bond of $10,000.